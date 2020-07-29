Allu Arjun To Team Up With Koratala Siva For A Political Thriller?

Allu Arjun is a treat to watch when it comes to his acting chops and dance prowess in films. The fans and followers of the actor are currently awaiting his highly-anticipated movie Pushpa. With many wondering about his other upcoming projects, there are rumours that he has nodded a yes to hear the script of Koratala Siva's next film.

It is said that the movie will be a political thriller revolving around a student leader. It is to be noted that the actor has never in his career done a role which has anything to do with politics. If the current rumours are true, Allu Arjun will feature in a never-seen-before avatar in the film.

Recent grapevine suggests that the Koratala Siva movie as usual will have a strong message. It is said that the director is currently busy with the script of the movie, which he will be narrating to the actor in August after its completion. Geetha Arts will reportedly bankroll the project. Siva is also directing a film for aha platform, which is touted to be a love story.

Talking about their current projects, the shoot of both films has been halted due to the current COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. In Pushpa, the actor will feature as a rough and tough lorry driver who is involved in redwood smuggling. Directed by Sukumar, the movie will also feature Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in key roles.

On the other hand, Koratala Siva is busy with his project Acharya with Megastar Chiranjeevi. Bankrolled by Konidela Production Company, the film will also star Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan in lead roles.

Allu Arjun To Portray Two Different Shades In Pushpa!

Kajal Aggarwal's Remuneration For Chiranjeevi's Acharya Will Leave You Surprised!