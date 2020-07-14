Allu Arjun To Team Up With Yatra Director Mahi V Raghav For A Political Thriller?

Just like other actors, Allu Arjun too is spending time with his family amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Though the state governments (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) have granted permission to the makers of Telugu films, the current spike in Coronavirus cases has yet again halted shoots of movies, including Stylish Star's Pushpa.

Well now, rumours are rife that the actor is gearing up to resume shoot as soon as the lockdown ends, and while at home he is hearing narrations from various directors. As per Telugu media reports, Yatra director Mahi V Raghav has approached Allu Arjun for his next. It is said that the actor has nodded a yes for the project, which is touted to be a political thriller. Going by the reports, the actor who has always maintained a distance from political subjects, was impressed with the screenplay. According to rumours, the movie will have the subject of corruption and swindling in politics. Prasad V Potluri will bankroll the highly-anticipated film.

For the unversed, Mahi V Raghav's last outing Yatra, a biographical film on late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy received tremendous response from the audiences. The movie starred Malayalam actor Mammootty in the lead role.

Coming back to Allu Arjun, his firm Pushpa helmed by Sukumar will start rolling from mid-August or September, after the team analyses the condition to shoot. There are reports that the makers have called off the shoot in Kerala, and now it will be completely shot at Hyderabad's Annapurna studio.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the movie will also feature Rashmika Mandanna Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, and Vennela Kishore in key roles.

