Allu Arjun, Trivikram Srinivas Gearing Up For Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Sequel?

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, featuring Allu Arjun in the lead, has turned out to be a massive success at the box office. Directed Trivikram Srinivas, the movie arrived in cinema halls on January 12 and not only impressed the critics but also got cash registers ringing big time. The action-drama, which stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is still going strong at the ticket windows.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo also has Bollywood actress Tabu playing a prominent role along with Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, and Murali Sharma. While the movie is still entertaining the audiences in cinema halls, the latest buzz doing the rounds is that a sequel is in the offing.

Apparently, the makers are already busy planning for the sequel and that's not surprising considering the box office fate of their film. Apparently, megastar Allu Aravind is the one who thought a sequel should be made and he, therefore, approached Trivikram with his idea. And we hear the talented filmmaker has already said yes to the sequel.

Allu Aravind has co-produced Ala Vaikunthapurramloo along with Radha Krishna. The movie was showered with so much love that the makers even organized a success bash in Vizag and Tirupati. Later, Allu Arjun took to Twitter and shared some pictures from the event along with thanking his fans for making his film a huge success.

Well, If things fall into place then fans will soon get to see Allu Arjun play the lead in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo sequel. Anyway, for now, the actor has filmmaker Sukumar's upcoming directorial venture on his plate. The movie is said to be an action-drama and is expected to go on floors pretty soon. Titled AA 20, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Apart from that, rumours are rife that Allu Arjun may work with AR Murugadoss as well. Reportedly, the 37-year-old has shown interest in his project but is yet to seal the deal.