Allu Arjun Wishes Chiranjeevi On Twitter Debut, But Doesn't Follow Him!

Chiranjeevi made his social media debut with Twitter yesterday. The Megastar, who enjoys a huge fan following that transcends across different generations, made an outstanding entry into the microblogging site on the occasion of Ugadi. After which, south celebs took to their respective Twitter handles to wish the actor on this special moment. Mohanlal, Radhika Sarathkumar, SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Suhasini Maniratnam, Mahesh Babu, Nithiin, Jr NTR, Devi Sri Prasad, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Koratala Siva were a few among many others.

Well, stylish star Allu Arjun also took to his account to welcome his maternal uncle Chiranjeevi. He wrote, "I wholeheartedly Welcome our Megastar Garu to Twitter. Been waitinggg for this happen for a long time now. Finally! @KchiruTweets Now on Twitter."(sic)

I wholeheartedly Welcome our Megastar Garu to Twitter . Been waitinggg for this happen for a long time now . Finally ! @KChiruTweets Now on Twitter . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 26, 2020

The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following of 3.9 million, surprisingly, hasn't followed Chiru on Twitter. Interestingly, he only follows Prime Minster Narendra Modi.

Talking about Bunny's next venture, the actor will be seen in AA20 directed by Sukumar. Earlier, there were reports that the makers are struggling to shoot the movie due to the government banning shooting in forests in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak

His recent outing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo turned out to be the Sankranti winner of 2020. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie had received tremendous response from the audience.

Did Allu Arjun Just Escape A Big Trouble Before Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo?