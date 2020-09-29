Allu Arjun Wishes ‘Cutie' Sneha Reddy On Her Birthday With An Adorable Message!

Not too long ago, Allu Arjun and his beautiful wife Sneha Reddy stole the show at Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya's engagement with their stunning entry. The duo's pictures holding hands as they graced the occasion took the internet by storm, with many showering love on one of the power couples of T-town.

Well today, on the special occasion of Sneha Reddy's birthday, hubby Allu Arjun took to his social media handle to wish her with an adorable message. Sharing a ravishing picture from the birthday bash last night, he wrote on Instagram, "Many many happy returns of the day to the most special person in my life. Wish to spend more n more birthdays with you. Happy birthday, cutieeee.."

In the picture, Sneha was seen cutting cakes, with the Stylish Star standing beside her as he clapped his hands in delight. She wore a pink off-shoulder dress with a floral motif that looked best with minimal makeup and her hair left open. On the other hand, Allu Arjun donned a black tee-shirt along with white trousers. Well, the internet can't stop gushing over the picture as they looked out of the world together.

Interestingly, Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011. The couple has two children Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha, who the netizens are familiar with, thanks to Allu Arjun's social media handles that gives lovely glimpses from his personal life.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Sukumar's action thriller titled Pushpa. The film will have the actor in a never-seen-before avatar as a rough and tough lorry driver. Karnataka's crush Rashmika Mandanna will essay a key role in the film. The Stylish Star is also a part of Koratala Siva's political thriller tentatively titled AA 21 and Venu Sriram's ICON.

