Amala Akkineni Is All Praise For Her On-Screen Son & Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestant Abijeet Duddala

Abijeet Duddala is undoubtedly one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The actor has time and again proved his capability through various tasks, be it physically or mentally. With his impeccable performances and cool-dude avatar, Abijeet has succeeded in garnering a huge public attention. The young actor also enjoys a massive fan following on social media, who on a daily basis shower praise and love through their posts and votes.

Let us tell you that senior actress and host Nagarjuna Akkineni's wife Amala Akkineni is also one among the fans of Abijeet. Notably, the beautiful actress has earlier worked with the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant in the 2012 movie Life is Beautiful, wherein Amala essayed the role of Abijeet's mother. Well, during a recent media interaction, the actress revealed that she is fond of her on-screen son.

She was quoted by The India Media as saying, "We worked together for Life is Beautiful for a month. He is like my son and is a very good person. He holds huge respect for people elder to him. During the shoot of the film, he treated me like his own mother. He is also a pet lover like me and that's how I could connect to him easily. We used to discuss a lot about animals. Abijeet is a very matured person. He was in his final years of engineering during the film."

Well, the fans and followers of the actor are indeed highly elated with her statement regarding the popular contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, and are of an opinion that Abijeet completely deserves to be the winner of the show.

