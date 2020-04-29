Amrutharamam Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

Romantic Thriller, Amrutharamam has become the latest film to fall prey to piracy. The movie based on real-life events has been leaked by the infamous piracy website, Tamilrockers. Featuring Ram Mittakanti and Amitha Ranganath in the lead roles, Amrutharamam has started streaming from today on Zee 5. The movie was supposed to release on March 25 at the theatres, but couldn't make it due to the ongoing pandemic.

Foreseeing the indefinite lockdown, the makers sold its digital rights to Zee 5. The movie has become the first Telugu flick to get a direct OTT release. In a statement, the producer SN Reddy said," We had planned a theatrical release in April, but deferred our plans due to the Coronavirus lockdown and decided to go for a digital release on April 29. The audience, who are observing social distancing during the lockdown, can now watch the film in the comfort of their home."

Directed by debutant Surender Kontaddi, Amrutharamam revolves around Amrutha and Ram, who fall in love and eventually decide to live-in-together. The movie has music composed by NS Prasu and will have Sreejith Gangadharan in a pivotal role.

