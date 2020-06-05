Anasuya Bharadwaj To Be Replaced By Manjusha In The Famous Comedy Show Jabardasth?

Anasuya Bharadwaj is undoubtedly one of the favourite anchors of the mini-screen audience. She has been active in the TV industry for the past several years, but gained popularity with the television comedy show Jabardasth.

The show, which presents prominent and talented comedians from the Telugu entertainment industry, shows them performing funny skits on stage. It would be perfectly right to say that the show indeed elevated her career, and has also helped her to venture into the film industry.

Now, a few reports have come up regarding the anchor's association with the popular show. Rumour has it that Anasuya is considering to quit the show, and might get replaced by Anchor Manjusha. Well, this is seemingly a piece of bad news for the fans and the channel, which indeed received a major TRP throughout the year due to her impeccable presentation. The audience has been loving her jovial talk in the show, with the contestants and the dresses she wore for the show. Well now, we will have to wait and watch if Manjusha will be able to keep up with Anasuya's popularity among the audience or not!

The anchor has hosted many film events, with a few notable shows being Star Parivaar, Zee Kutumbam and Zee Telugu Awards.

Talking about Anasuya's film career, the actress is also very popular in films. Her performances in Rangasthalam and Kshanam was highly appreciated by the cine-goers. She has been receiving great film offers from ace filmmakers of the industry, which is said to be the reason behind her quitting the show. She will next be seen in Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab directed by Venu Sriram and Ranga Marthanda helmed by Krishna Vamsi. She is also a part of Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and the Telugu remake of Hindi blockbuster movie, Andhadhun.

