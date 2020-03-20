    For Quick Alerts
      Anasuya Opted Out Of Allu Arjun- Sukumar's Action Thriller AA20, Read Deets Inside!

      Stylish Star Allu Arjun is gearing up for his next with director Sukumar. The action thriller tentatively titled AA20 will have a major part shot in Kerala. Well, the makers of the movie are currently in a dilemma while choosing the actress to play the role of Allu Arjun's mother. Earlier, it was reported that Anasuya Bharadwaj would essay the role of a flashback sequence. But later, the Rangasthalam director decided to drop out, feeling that it might be too harsh for her to play the role of a mother, who happens to be a prostitute.

      Currently, AA20's shoot has been cancelled due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie will have Allu Arjun essaying the role of sandalwood smuggler. Of lately, it was reported that the actor would sport a thick beard look in the thriller. He is also said to have hired a tutor to train him for the Chittoor dialect. AA20 which might have a Dussehra release this year features Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The movie has lens cranked by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

      Talking about Allu Arjun's recent outing Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the movie turned out to be the Sankranti winner of 2020 beating Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie had received tremendous response from the audience and collected a whopping Rs 160 crore at the box office.worldwide.

      COVID-19: Where Is Allu Arjun While The World Suffers From The Deadly Outbreak?

      Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 18:36 [IST]
