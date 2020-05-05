Anasuya Takes A Dig At Vijay Deverakonda’s Kill The Fake News Campaign, But Why?

Anasuya Bharadwaj is unquestionably one of the actresses of Tollywood, who never shy away from taking a stand on various issues. Her tongue in cheek responses to tweets have also been turned into controversies. We recently reported on Vijay Deverakonda's fight against fake news about his charitable trust, which surfaced on a few news websites. Tollywood celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Koratala Siva, Shiva Nirwana, Ravi Teja, Rashi Khanna, and others expressed their solidarity with the actor, who lashed out at the media houses for their hatred in articles about him.

Well, looks like Anasuya is not really happy with the support he has been receiving in this regard. She tweeted read, "Manavaraku vaste kaani buddhi raadanna maata .. hmm" which translates to a situation is well understood when the problem comes to oneself. Lately, when Anasuya criticized media outlets for publishing fake news and rumoured allegations against her, no one took a stand for her from the industry. Also, the Yatra actress has been against Vijay Deverakonda since the release of Arjun Reddy. Anasuya had expressed disappointment over his behaviour at an event, wherein he used inappropriate words while on stage.

The tweet has now become a new target for Vijay and Mahesh Babu fans, as they have started trolling the actress for her mysterious tweet. Some netizens also came out in her support saying that the actors didn't respond when Anasuya spoke about the same issue, but they are now, as Vijay is a big star. However, at this point, it is not known if the actress' tweet is pointing towards the campaign or something else.

On the work front, the actress was gearing up to essay an important role in Allu Arjun's Pushpa. But the latest media reports suggest that she is no longer a part of the action thriller, as the makers are looking for a more popular face. It is being said that Anasuya will be shaking a leg with Megastar Chiranjeevi in his much-hyped Acharya, which is helmed by Koratala Siva.

Vijay Deverakonda Against Fake News: After Mahesh Babu, Other Tollywood Stars Stand With The Actor