Anchor Jhansi Refuses To Enter Bigg Boss 4 Telugu House, Says ‘I Don’t Want To Trouble Myself’

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu is one of the most-awaited shows of the year. After the bumper success of the last three seasons, the makers were keen to launch the fourth season on a grand scale. According to the latest buzz in the Tollywood industry, Nagarjuna Akkineni, who hosted the third season of the controversial reality show, will be hosting the Bigg boss 4 Telugu.

The plan was all set, but due to the lockdown imposed by the government, makers couldn't start the shoot. Well, according to the report published in a leading portal, Bigg Boss 4 Telugu will probably be the first show to be aired on TV as soon as the lockdown gets over. Amidst all, popular anchor and actress Jhansi has recently made a sensational comment on Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.

In the latest interview with a leading portal, anchor Jhansi was asked if given a chance, will she enter the Bigg Boss 4 Telugu house, to which Jhansi gave a shocking yet surprising reply. Jhansi revealed that she was offered to be a part of the season 1 of Bigg Boss, but she politely declined the offer.

Jhansi said, "I am least interested in a reality show Bigg Boss. Who would want to punish themselves with their own hands in Bigg Boss house? I don't want to trouble myself within those four walls." When asked about this season, she said, "Why would I accept the Bigg Boss 4 offer when I rejected Bigg Boss 1?"

Coming back to the show, the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Nani while the second one by Jr NTR. However, when audiences saw Nagarjuna as the host of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu, they just went crazy over his style and we do agree with them.

We hope to see Nagarjuna Akkineni hosting Bigg Boss 4 Telugu!