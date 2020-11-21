Ante Sundharaniki: Nani And Nazriya Nazim Are Set To Entertain You With A Romantic Comedy!

The highly awaited curtain raiser of Nani-Nazriya Nazim's next is out! Titled Ante Sundharaniki, the film is touted to be an out and out romantic comedy entertainer.

In the curtain-raiser dropped by the makers of the film Mythri Movie Makers, a crowd can be heard murmuring. When one among them asks what's the matter, Nani's voice can be heard saying that the people are discussing a big secret, which he whispers into his ears.

Later, a curtain raises to introduce the Natural Actor in a new avatar. Though the look of the actor is not shown in the 1-minute-34-second video, he can be seen wearing a red shirt and a white dhoti standing in style with a trolley bag in hand, as he looks on to the title of the film 'Ante Sundharaniki'.

Unveiling the video Nani wrote, "Love like never before..Laugh like never before..#Nani 28 is #AnteSundharaniki 2020 will end on a high.. Play starts soon."

The fans and followers of the lead actor are highly thrilled with the curtain-raiser and are expecting the film to be a hit, given the fact that the duo's comedy films in their respective industries have done well in the theatres. The film will mark the Malayalam actress Nazriya's first Telugu project.

Written and directed by Vivek Athreya, the comedy entertainer will be released in December 2021. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Y under Mythri Movie Makers, Ante Sundharaniki has music composed by Vivek Sagar.

