Anupama Parameswaran To Romance Dil Raju’s Nephew In Rowdy Boys

Anupama Parameswaran, who shot to fame with her debut Malayalam film, Premam (2015), will be seen romancing Dil Raju's nephew.

As per the latest report published in a leading entertainment portal, Anupama Parameswaran will be seen playing the love interest of Dil Raju's nephew, Ashish Reddy in his debut film, Rowdy Boys. The Tollywood producer has earlier worked with Anupama in films like Shatamanam Bhavati and Hello Guru Prema Kosame.

If reports are to be believed, when Dil Raju offered the role opposite Ashish Reddy, Anupama Parameswaran quickly agreed. The debut film of Dil Raju's cousin Sirish's son, Ashish Reddy is being helmed by Hushaaru director Sree Harsha Konuganti. The shooting of Rowdy Boys has already begun.

Meanwhile, Anupama Parameswaran was last seen in Rakshasudu, the Telugu remake of Tamil film Ratsasan. The film also starred Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in the lead role. The Premam actress has worked in many films in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil languages.

The 24-year-old actress will next be seen in Malayalam film Maniyarayile Ashokan. She has also signed Tamil film, Thalli Pogathey.

Coming back to Rowdy Boys, the film is going to be the big launch for Ashish Reddy. A source told the leading daily, "Ashish has been inclined towards a career in Telugu cinema for a long time. He underwent gruelling acting, fight, and dance workshops under the supervision of star-maker Satyanand, choreographer Sekhar, and stunt master Venkat. The youngster is ready to plunge into the world of cinema in a lead role. The script has been finalised and the film will start rolling from mid-January onwards."(sic)