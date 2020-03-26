    For Quick Alerts
      Anushka Shetty Chooses Prabhas Over Acting In Cinema; Here’s The Proof

      Anushka Shetty and Prabhas' love-cum-friendship is known to all. The reports of their relationship have always been doing the rounds in the tinsel town. However, Anushka Shetty and Prabhas never spoke about their relationship status. Amidst all, the Baahubali actress recently made a shocking revelation about Prabhas.

      Well, Anushka Shetty and Prabhas have always been giving major friendship goals. A video of Anushka is getting viral on social media in which the actress confessed that she would choose Prabhas over acting in cinema.

      The video of Anushka Shetty is shared by Prabhas' fan club account with a caption, "if you have to stop one thing between - friendship with Prabhas Or acting in cinema. Sweety: Definitely acting in cinemas. I can't leave friendship for my work."

      If u have to stop one thing between 1. Friendship with #Prabhas 2. Acting in cinemas . Sweety : Definitely acting in cinemas . I can't leave friendship for my work . #friendshipgoals ❤️❤️😭😭 And we can't just stop adoring u both 😍😍💕💕 @anushkashettyofficial @actorprabhas 😘😘❤️❤️💞 @sweetysherai New promo of #Cash. This Saturday at 9:30 pm on #ETVTelugu 💖 @kanakalasuma . . Please Follow 👉🏼 @pranushka__fanclub Please follow 👉🏻 @pranushka__fanclub . . #anushkashetty #anushkashettyfans #tollywoodactresses #hyderabad #telegucinema #tollywood #Bhaagamathie #sizezero #ladySuperstar #bahubali2 #rudhramadevi #arundhati #billa #mirchi #yennaiarindhaal #Silence #Nishabdham #AnushkaAsSakshi

      In the video, one can see how Sweety aka Anushka Shetty gave more importance to Prabhas than acting in films. The couple has been romantically linked quite often but they always refuted the reports.

      Earlier, during a media interaction, Anushka Shetty also admitted that Prabhas is her 3 AM friend. "I have known Prabhas for over 15 years now and he is one of my 3 am friends. We are usually linked up because both of us are not married and make an amazing on-screen pair. Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time. Both of us are the same kind of people who don't hide any emotions if we are involved," Anushka said.

      Apart from Baahubali, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have worked together in films like Billa and Mirchi. Anushka will next be seen in Hemant Madhukar's directorial venture, Nishabdham, which also stars R Madhavan. The film was scheduled to be released on April 2 but due to the lockdown in India, to curb Coronavirus, the film will be released after April 14, 2020.

