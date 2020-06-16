Anushka Shetty Gears Up For Yet Another Women Centric Film

Anushka Shetty is one such actress of the south, who has proved that a film doesn't compulsorily need a male actor for it to become a blockbuster. Known for essaying strong characters in several women-centric flicks, the actress is now prepping for yet another project focussed on women.

According to the latest reports, the Baahubali actress will feature in a film directed by a debutant director. It is said that the actress will be playing a never-seen-before role in the film, produced by UV Creations. The movie will start rolling soon as the government has already given permission to the makers to shoot. The makers of Anushka's upcoming venture are currently busy with the pre-production works of the film. Well, fans are waiting for an official confirmation from the team about the movie and the cast and crew.

Anushka has earlier showcased her acting tactics with several women-centric films like Baahubali, Vedam, Size Zero, Arundhati, Panchakshari and many others. The actress has also received a lot of appreciation for her choice of unconventional roles unlike other actors of the industry.

Currently, the actress is awaiting the release of Nishabdham post lockdown. The thriller was earlier scheduled to be released on April 2, but was later postponed indefinitely owing to the sudden COVID-19 outbreak. Featuring R Madhavan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Subbaraju, and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles, the thriller has Anushka Shetty essaying the role of a mute woman, who experiences paranormal activities in a haunted house.

Madhavan essays the role of a musician, who also experiences similar activities. Helmed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham is bankrolled by Kota Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad, and interestingly, the former has also written the story for the much-awaited movie.

