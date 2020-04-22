    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Anushka Shetty Is Not At Loggerheads With Nishabdham Makers! Deets Inside

      By
      |

      Anushka Shetty was looking forward to the release of her film, Nishabdham, which is directed by Hemant Madhukar. The much-awaited thriller was supposed to arrive in theatres on January 31, but the movie later got pushed to April 2. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers had to put the release of Nishabdham on hold. While a new date is yet to be finalized, recently, rumours were rife that the film may directly release on an OTT platform.

      Anushka Shetty

      Apparently, it was being said that Anushka wasn't happy with this idea and that is why Nishabdham didn't get a release on the OTT platform. However, all this is just gossip as yesterday, the makers took to Twitter and rubbished all reports saying, "Please do not believe in any baseless rumours you come across #Nishabdham."

      Clarifying further, they tweeted, "From the day one of the shoot to date, our stars and technicians have been pillars of support to us through good and bad times, especially Anushka Shetty garu. Please do not believe in any baseless rumors you come across." (sic)

      That's not all! According to Telugu360.com, there was even talk about Anushka refusing to promote the film as the release got halted because of the lockdown. Reportedly, the makers were losing a lot of money because of this reason as well. But turns out, even that's not true.

      Well, now that we know all is fine between the Baahubali heroine and the makers of Nishabdham, let's hope an official announcement is soon made regarding the film's new release date. Apart from Anushka, the movie also stars R Madhavan, Michael Madsen, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles.

      Is Anushka Shetty Upset With Nishabdham Producer Kona Venkat?

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 15:49 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 22, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X