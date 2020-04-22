Anushka Shetty Is Not At Loggerheads With Nishabdham Makers! Deets Inside

Anushka Shetty was looking forward to the release of her film, Nishabdham, which is directed by Hemant Madhukar. The much-awaited thriller was supposed to arrive in theatres on January 31, but the movie later got pushed to April 2. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers had to put the release of Nishabdham on hold. While a new date is yet to be finalized, recently, rumours were rife that the film may directly release on an OTT platform.

Apparently, it was being said that Anushka wasn't happy with this idea and that is why Nishabdham didn't get a release on the OTT platform. However, all this is just gossip as yesterday, the makers took to Twitter and rubbished all reports saying, "Please do not believe in any baseless rumours you come across #Nishabdham."

Clarifying further, they tweeted, "From the day one of the shoot to date, our stars and technicians have been pillars of support to us through good and bad times, especially Anushka Shetty garu. Please do not believe in any baseless rumors you come across." (sic)

That's not all! According to Telugu360.com, there was even talk about Anushka refusing to promote the film as the release got halted because of the lockdown. Reportedly, the makers were losing a lot of money because of this reason as well. But turns out, even that's not true.

Well, now that we know all is fine between the Baahubali heroine and the makers of Nishabdham, let's hope an official announcement is soon made regarding the film's new release date. Apart from Anushka, the movie also stars R Madhavan, Michael Madsen, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles.

Is Anushka Shetty Upset With Nishabdham Producer Kona Venkat?