Anushka Shetty’s Next Nishabdham Set To Release On April 2!

Anushka Shetty who has worked in women-centric films like Arundhati, Rudhramadevi and Bhaagamathie, is all set to present her upcoming film, Nishabdham. The Hemant Madhukar's directorial venture is scheduled to release on April 2, 2020.

Notably, the film is going to be releasing worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and English language. The film's entire shoot has been wrapped up and post-production works are underway.

Anushka starrer #Nishabdham releasing worldwide on Thursday, 02nd April in Telugu, English, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam pic.twitter.com/HyyYRR1vJS — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) February 8, 2020

The first look teaser of Nishabdham has already created excitement amongst the masses as fans can't wait to witness the thrill on the silver screen.

Apart from the 'Baahubali' actress, Nishabdham also stars R Madhavan in the lead role while Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, Srinivas Avasara and Michael Madsen in pivotal roles. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kona Venkat jointly under People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation respectively.

