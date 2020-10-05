Anushka Shetty Opens Up About Her Wedding Picture With Prabhas!

Anushka Shetty-Prabhas’ Wedding Picture

Well, Anushka recently marked her debut on Twitter, a few days before the release of her film Nishabdham. To celebrate the occasion, the actress went on a live chat with her fans and followers who shot questions from her films and personal life.

Focusing on questions related to Prabhas, in one of them, a fan asked Anushka about a wedding picture from the poster of the duo's 2013 film Mirchi. The fan quizzed, "One word about this pic (heart) Waiting for your reply maam." While replying, the Baahubali actress revealed that the picture is taken candidly when the two of them were discussing the sequence. She said, "a candid pic taken when discussing the shot made a beautiful poster for mirchi..a movie close to my heart uv creations first movie pramod, vamsi, vikki."

Anushka Shetty-Prabhas’ Next Film

To a fan who requested Anushka to do yet another movie with Prabhas, the actress replied that she would definitely do a film if their pairing is required for the script. The fan apparently tweeted, "Hello Anushka ji.. I am big fan of yours from Bihar. Please do one more movie with Prabhas ji. Such a beautiful pair." To this, she replied, "hi if a script comes by with the pairing required for the story..I'm sure...would love to thank u for the love all of you out there."

Prabhas About Link Up Rumour With Anushka Shetty

Earlier, when asked about his relationship and link up rumour with Anushka, the actor had said, "We are not dating. We are good friends. If at all there was something between us we would have definitely told about it to everyone. We do not have anything to hide from anyone."

Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham

Anushka Shetty is currently promoting her film Nishabdham which was released recently on Amazon Prime Video. The film directed by Hemanth Madhukar has an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Anjali, Subbaraju, Michael Madsen and Shalini Pandey.