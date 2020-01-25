    For Quick Alerts
      Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham Gets Postponed, To Release on THIS Date

      Hemant Madhukar's much-awaited directorial venture Nishabdham was supposed to hit the theatres next week on January 31. Starring the very talented Anushka Shetty in the lead, the thriller went on floors in May last year and has been shot in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously. The movie also features R Madhavan, Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala in prominent roles.

      In November, the makers released the teaser of the film and that got everyone excited about Nishabdham even more. While fans have been looking forward to seeing Anushka grace the big screen, it seems they'll have to wait a little longer to see their favorite actress create magic on 70mm. We say so because Nishabdham is no longer on Friday.

      Nishabdham

      As per the latest buzz, the movie will now release on February 20. However, the makers haven't made any official announcement regarding the same. But Anushka fans are curious to know about the change in plans and hence they have been hounding the director on social media to confirm the news. Guess we'll get to know about the postponement from the makers pretty soon.

      Talking about the film, Anushka plays the role of a mute artist in Nishabdham which has been entirely shot in America. The first look of the film was unveiled on July 7, 2019, and that marked Anushka's 14-year journey in the film industry. The actress was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, however, she only had a cameo in the film.

      Before that, Shetty played the lead role in the 2018 horror film Bhaagamathie which stormed the box office not just in India but also in the US. Now the movie is being remade in Hindi starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. Titled Durgavati, the movie is being co-produced by Akshay Kumar and went on floors on January 23. Mahie Gill also stars in the remake alongside Bhumi.

      Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 15:02 [IST]
