Anushka Shetty Starrer Nishabdham’s Trailer To Be Out On September 21

Amazon Prime Video recently announced a new addition to its catalogue with Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer 'Nishabdham/Silence'. Ever since the film was announced, fans can't keep calm to witness the thriller.

Being on tiptoes and responding to the most demanded question of the fans about the trailer, Amazon Prime Video and Anushka Shetty revealed the date in the recent social media post. Amazon Prime Video took to their social media and shared,"Ssshhh maintain silence Trailer out September 21, 1pm #NishabdhamOnPrime premieres October 2 in Telugu and Tamil, with dub in Malayalam #AnushkaShetty @ActorMadhavan @yoursanjali @actorsubbaraju #ShaliniPandey @hemantmadhukar #TGVishwaPrasad @konavenkat99 @vivekkuchibotla."

The plot is about Sakshi, a talented artist who is deaf and mute. Sakshi gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted. Nishabdham promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the audience guessing until the very end.

Directed by Hemant Madhukar and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory in association with Kona Film Corporation, Nishabdham is a suspense thriller and will be releasing in three languages on Amazon Prime.

Notably, Nishabdham will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from around the world in the Prime Video catalogue on October 2, 2020.

