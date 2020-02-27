    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Arjun Rampal To Fight Pawan Kalyan In Krish Jagarlamudi's Film?

      By
      |

      Pawan Kalyan's much-talked-about film with director Krish Jagarlamudi is already on floors. Not too long ago, we had even reported about the makers finally locking the title for their project which is said to a period drama. While there has been no official announcement till now, we hear the movie will be called Virupaksha.

      Arjun Rampal

      The film went on floors in January and Kalyan started shooting for it from February 4 onwards. Since then a lot of speculations have been rife regarding the rest of the cast. Well, as per the latest buzz, model-turned-actor Arjun Rampal has been roped in to play the antagonist in Virupaksha. While we don't know how true this piece of information is, it would indeed be interesting to see Arjun lock horns with the Telugu superstar on the big screen.

      According to a report in 123telugu.com, Krish wanted a familiar face in his movie as it will be releasing in Hindi as well. So to make sure that his directorial venture strikes a chord with the viewers across India, the talented filmmaker decided to get Arjun onboard. However, the makers are yet to confirm the same.

      Apart from Krish's film, Pawan has four more projects on his plate. The actor will be seen in the Telugu remake of Pink which has been titled Vakeel Saab and is being helmed by Sriram Venu. The actor-turned-politician has also signed Harish Shankar's next which is touted be an out-and-out commercial flick.

      Young filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri is also said to be teaming up with Pawan Kalyan for a film. And lastly, rumours have been doing the rounds that Gopala Gopala hero will be seen in a political action-drama which will be directed by Puri Jagannadh.

      Pawan Kalyan's Film With Krish Jagarlamudi Gets A Title

      Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 16:49 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X