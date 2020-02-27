Arjun Rampal To Fight Pawan Kalyan In Krish Jagarlamudi's Film?

Pawan Kalyan's much-talked-about film with director Krish Jagarlamudi is already on floors. Not too long ago, we had even reported about the makers finally locking the title for their project which is said to a period drama. While there has been no official announcement till now, we hear the movie will be called Virupaksha.

The film went on floors in January and Kalyan started shooting for it from February 4 onwards. Since then a lot of speculations have been rife regarding the rest of the cast. Well, as per the latest buzz, model-turned-actor Arjun Rampal has been roped in to play the antagonist in Virupaksha. While we don't know how true this piece of information is, it would indeed be interesting to see Arjun lock horns with the Telugu superstar on the big screen.

According to a report in 123telugu.com, Krish wanted a familiar face in his movie as it will be releasing in Hindi as well. So to make sure that his directorial venture strikes a chord with the viewers across India, the talented filmmaker decided to get Arjun onboard. However, the makers are yet to confirm the same.

Apart from Krish's film, Pawan has four more projects on his plate. The actor will be seen in the Telugu remake of Pink which has been titled Vakeel Saab and is being helmed by Sriram Venu. The actor-turned-politician has also signed Harish Shankar's next which is touted be an out-and-out commercial flick.

Young filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri is also said to be teaming up with Pawan Kalyan for a film. And lastly, rumours have been doing the rounds that Gopala Gopala hero will be seen in a political action-drama which will be directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Pawan Kalyan's Film With Krish Jagarlamudi Gets A Title