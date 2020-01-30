Ashwathama: The Naga Shaurya-Mehreen Pirzada Movie Is Based On A Real-Life Incident!

Ashwathama, the upcoming movie which features Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles, is reportedly based on a real-life incident. Lead actress Mehreen revealed the interesting trivia in a recent interview. According to the actress, Ashwathama is based on an incident that happened in the life of Naga Shaurya's close friend.

Mehreen stated that the Naga Shaurya starrer deals with a universal subject, which connects with all types of audiences. It was the lead actor who suggested that a Telugu movie should be made based on this particular incident when he first heard about it. Naga Shaurya feels that the topic will reach a larger group of audience if it is made in Telugu.

Reportedly, Ashwathama deals with several socially-relevant topics including the safety of women in our country. If the reports are to be believed, several changes were made in the screenplay of the movie, after the infamous Hyderabad veterinarian rape case happened and the four accused were encountered by the investigation team.

Ashwathama is a crucial project for Naga Shaurya, who has been going through a low phase in his professional life with the consecutive box office failures. The actor is playing an action hero for the first time in his career in the movie, which is directed by newcomer Raman Teja.

Interestingly, Naga Shaurya has also opted for a drastic makeover for his character in the movie. The actor, who is all set to shed his boy-next-door image with Ashwathama, has apparently got real tattoos in his chest for the perfection of his role. Mehreen Pirzada, the leading lady too is said to be playing a performance-oriented role in the movie.

Sargun Kaur Luthra, the popular Hindi television actress essays a key role in the movie, which features Prince Cecil and Krishna Murali in the supporting roles. Ashwathama is slated to hit the theatres on January 31, Friday.