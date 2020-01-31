    For Quick Alerts
      Ashwathama Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Naga Shaurya Starrer!

      By
      |

      Ashwathama, the action thriller which features Naga Shaurya in the lead role has finally hit the theatres today. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Raman Teja is a crucial project for its lead actor Naga Shaurya, who has been going through a low phase in his career with consecutive box office failures.

      Mehreen Pirzada appears as the female lead in Ashwathama. the movie also features popular Hindi television actress Sargun Kaur Luthra in a pivotal role. According to the leading lady Mehreen, Ashwathama is based on an incident that happened in the life of Naga Shaurya's close friend. The movie depicts a universal subject and deals with several socially-relevant topics including the safety of women in our country.

      Read Ashwathama twitter review here...

      radha krishna @radhacute

      radha krishna @radhacute

      #Aswathama except Concept, villian character and #NagaShourya acting there is nothing much to talk. Though #NagaShourya did good in writing but it was slowly narrated with weak screenplay and weak climax. BGM and songs are disappointing too.

      One time watch ..

      Pratyush @ropratyush

      Pratyush @ropratyush

      Just watched #Aswathama movie.

      @IamNagashaurya

      good movie bro. Good story, good acting. Would have chose a good actor for villian character. Rest all good.

      @Mehreenpirzada

      good work.

      #AKSHITH👈 @akshith654

      #AKSHITH👈 @akshith654

      #Aswathama what a flim very good flim on protection of girls with slight lags it manages to keep you intriguing and must watch in this type of situations mainly girls well attempted and done 👍#NagaShaurya #MehreenPirzada #iracreation

      Mukesh Gopal @MukkiVj

      Mukesh Gopal @MukkiVj

      With the introduction of Pk , First half good , Second half decent overall superb 💥💥🤟 #Ashwathama

      Villain awesome

      @IamNagashaurya

      super acting

      BGM and music just awesome

      Stunts done very uniquely and perfect

      Patrick Mahomes all the way @agnanodayam

      Patrick Mahomes all the way @agnanodayam

      #Aswathama is a very good thriller , if you like that genre go watch it. It's gruesome though. Director followed the path taken by American thrillers and shock your wits with extreme violence. Beginning of the second half is a little dry but over all I loved it #Ashwathama

      Ashwathama: The Naga Shaurya-Mehreen Pirzada Movie Is Based On A Real-Life Incident!

      Social media posts are unedited.

