Ashwathama Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Naga Shaurya Starrer!

#Aswathama except Concept, villian character and #NagaShourya acting there is nothing much to talk. Though #NagaShourya did good in writing but it was slowly narrated with weak screenplay and weak climax. BGM and songs are disappointing too.

One time watch ..

Just watched #Aswathama movie.

good movie bro. Good story, good acting. Would have chose a good actor for villian character. Rest all good.

good work.

#Aswathama what a flim very good flim on protection of girls with slight lags it manages to keep you intriguing and must watch in this type of situations mainly girls well attempted and done 👍#NagaShaurya #MehreenPirzada #iracreation

With the introduction of Pk , First half good , Second half decent overall superb 💥💥🤟 #Ashwathama

Villain awesome

super acting

BGM and music just awesome

Stunts done very uniquely and perfect

#Aswathama is a very good thriller , if you like that genre go watch it. It's gruesome though. Director followed the path taken by American thrillers and shock your wits with extreme violence. Beginning of the second half is a little dry but over all I loved it #Ashwathama