Aswathama Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Naga Shaurya Starrer!

Aswathama, the action thriller which features Naga Shaurya in the lead role has finally hit the theatres today. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Raman Teja is a crucial project for its lead actor Naga Shaurya, who has been going through a low phase in his career with consecutive box office failures.

Mehreen Pirzada appears as the female lead in the movie, which features popular Hindi television actress Sargun Kaur Luthra in a pivotal role. According to the leading lady Mehreen, Aswathama is based on an incident that happened in the life of Naga Shaurya's close friend. The movie depicts a universal subject and deals with several socially-relevant topics including the safety of women in our country.

Reportedly, it was the lead actor Naga Shaurya who suggested that a Telugu movie should be made based on this particular incident when he first heard about it. According to the sources close to the project, the screenplay of Aswathama was altered after the infamous Hyderabad veterinarian rape case happened and the four accused were encountered by the investigation team.

Naga Shaurya, the lead actor is all set to shed his boy-next-door image with Aswathama, which will feature him in an out-and-out action hero avatar. Prince Cecil and Krishna Murali appear in the supporting roles. in the movie, which is produced by Usha Malpuri under the banner Ira Creations.

Stay locked to this page for the Aswathama twitter review...