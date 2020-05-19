Prabhas’ Baahubali Still Stirs Up The Excitement In Viewers, Gives Great TRP Rating To Channels

Prabhas gave an exceptional performance in the two part Baahubali namely, Baahubali : The Beginning and Baahubali : The Conclusion. The film received a thunderous response and even crossed the 1000 crore mark. The film also crossed boundaries and received a great applause bagging many accolades.

During the pandemic, Baahubali is the only film that is stirring up the excitement within the viewers and even the channels are receiving a good TRP owing to its popularity and Prabhas' fandom. The climax still gives theatrical feels and one totally gets goosebumps watching the same.

Prabhas' on screen presence always creates a wide impact, each time. The actor is loved for his well toned physique, strong delivery of dialogues and always making a unique connect with his audiences via his films and characters. Prabhas' fanbase sees no boundaries and he is popularly hailed as a Pan-India superstar.

With his constant hardwork and dedication, the actor has always delivered films that reach heights. The amount of diverse characters the actor has delivered one will always fall short of words for describing the versatility Prabhas holds. The actor is also the first choice of every director because of his popularity and dedication towards his work.

On the work front, Prabhas is all geared up for his next being a first ever PAN-World release with a Nag Ashwin directorial followed by Prabhas 20th. His previous film Saaho as well broke records and recieved a hulking support from fans across.

ALSO READ: Prabhas- Rana Daggubati Combo To Set The Screens On Fire Yet Again After Baahubali Franchise?