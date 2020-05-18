Bad News For Jr NTR Fans! RRR Makers Will Not Release Komaram Bheem’s Look On The Actor’s Birthday

Earlier, reports were stating that makers of Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR are expected to release the first look of Jr NTR who is playing freedom fighter Komaram Bheem on his birthday (May 20). However, the RRR makers have now decided that they will not release the actor's look on his birthday.

Confirming the news, the makers took to the official Twitter handle of RRR movie and wrote, "As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we couldn't finish work on a glimpse of @tarak9999 to give you all a treat on his birthday! And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion."

In another tweet, they wrote, "We don't want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us! #RRRMovie"

On Ram Charan's birthday, RRR makers had released the first look of his character Alluri Sitarama Raju. His look was loved by all and credit goes to director SS Rajamouli's vision to bring something big that we are going to witness soon on the big screen.

Talking about RRR, the film also stars Alia Bhatt who is playing a female lead opposite Ram Charan while Ajay Devgn will be seen in an extended cameo. SS Rajamouli has almost shot the film except for one sequence which requires a large number of foreigner actors. Set in the pre-Independence era, RRR's shooting was stalled after the government instructed to stop filming ahead of the nationwide lockdown in India.

RRR to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. It's scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti. But now, it can also postpone again due to lockdown.

