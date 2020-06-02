Balakrishna Criticizes Telangana Government And Telugu Film Industry Yet Again!

Talk about Nandamuri Balakrishna, and one is reminded of his excellent performances and strong statements, that show no diplomacy. His sharp remarks have always pushed him into controversies but it seems like the actor is in no mood to back off. His recent remark on the TFI's meeting held with the Telangana government sparked a new controversy. Balakrishna was evidently not happy with the meeting spearheaded by Megastar Chiranjeevi.

A video of the same has been doing the rounds on social media in which the senior actor is clearly expressing his discontent over not being invited to the meeting held for demanding lockdown relaxation. Responding to the same, Naga Babu had lashed out at the actor and demanded an apology for using unparliamentary language in public and insulting the government.

Well now, in a recent interview, Balakrishna has come up with brand-new comments around the controversy. He added that he is not ready to respond to Naga Babu's comments though he is talking a lot about him these days. Talking about the lockdown relaxation, the senior actor said, "Government is interested to resume shoots because we are one of the highest tax-paying industries." He added that it is impossible to shoot in the current situation during the COVID-19 outbreak and further said. "Many think that the Telangana government is favourable to the industry, but they(TFI) couldn't get access to 2 acres of land for the industry." He also said that Chiranjeevi and others went to Dallas to buy acres of land for Rs 5 crore, to which he doesn't want to comment upon.

On the professional front, Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently working with director Boyapati Srinu for an action drama. Earlier, there were rumours that the makers might consider the title Monarch for the film, but later, the makers rubbished the buzz. The movie will have Balakrishna essaying the role of an agora. The actor is also said to be a part of the Telugu remake of Prithviraj-Sukumaran-starrer Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

