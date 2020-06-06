Balakrishna Declines Chiranjeevi’s Invitation To Attend Meeting With AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy?

After getting permission from the Telangana government to resume shooting and pre-production works of films in a phased manner, the bigwigs of Tollywood are gearing up to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to discuss the revival in the state. The meeting, scheduled on June 9, will have film fraternity including Chiranjeevi, Trivikram Srinivas, Koratala Siva, producers Allu Aravind, C Kalyan, and Dil Raju among others.

Well now, as per the latest report, Nandamuri Balakrishna, has declined the Megastar's invitation to attend the meeting with the Andhra Pradesh CM. It is said that the actor has cited his birthday celebration as a reason for declining Chiru's offer. It is to be noted that Nandamuri Balakrishna will be celebrating his 60th birthday on June 10.

There are also rumours that the actor has rejected the offer as Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu recently lashed out at him on social media, demanding an apology from Balakrishna for insulting the Telangana government and the representatives of the industry. For the unversed, Ballaya recently criticised the government and Tollywood for not inviting him for the meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan.

A video of the same circulated on social media, wherein Balakrishna was seen lashing out at a media person, who asked his views about the meeting. That apparently irked the actor, as he was heard using abusive and unparliamentary language in public, bringing out his real estate statement.

Coming back to the meeting to be held next week, the Telugu film industry hoping to get permission from the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to shoot and resume production works. During the earlier meeting with Telangana CM, K Chandrashekhar Rao, he directed the officials to work on the framework on how to resume and carry out film shoots. He also emphasised on the need for self-regulation during the shoots in complete adherence to the lockdown norms and taking preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

