BB Telugu 4 Fame Sohel Reacts To Viral Hand Gestures Video; Says Mehboob Is Not Bigg Boss

Soon after Sohel's emergence as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, a video of him and Mehboob went viral on social media that indeed shocked many including his innumerable fans and followers.

In the video from the telecast taken a day before the finale, ex-contestants Mehboob and Divi were seen joining the five finalists including Akhil Sarthak, Abijeet, Sohel, Harika and Ariyana.

During their interaction, Mehboob's hand gestures to Sohel grabbed the attention of the netizens, who accused the duo of cheating with the feelings of the audience. Apparently, the dancer allegedly hinted at Sohel's position in the finale. Netizens even claimed that Mehboob through his gestures revealed that the actor is in the third position and therefore should take the money offered.

With the video going viral and the netizens accusing the duo and Bigg Boss Telugu 4 makers of playing unfair, Sohel has now opened up regarding the same. Upon being asked by one of the fans during his Instagram live session, the second runner up of BB Telugu 4 said, "Mehboob is not the Bigg Boss to decide who stays or who walks out of the house. I couldn't anticipate when he showed some gestures. I was completely disturbed and had even had discussed the same with Akhil while walking in the garden area."

Sohel further added that his fans, haters and followers of Abijeet should believe him as he had no idea what Mehboob was saying through his gestures. Let us tell you that Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj who was lately seen supporting Sohel, had mentioned the gestures in his recent post by calling it 'Mehboob's Ishara', but later deleted it.

On a related note, Abijeet fans had slammed makers for deducting Abijeet's cash prize to Rs 25 lakh and not awarding any prize money to Akhil Sarthak, the first runner up of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

