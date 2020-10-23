Beats Of Radhe Shyam Out: The Motion Poster Featuring Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Is Enthralling!

Looks like the makers of Radhe Shyam have left no stone unturned to garner the complete attention of the netizens. They released an alluring motion poster of the film that came along with an absolutely enthralling BGM. The poster featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde was released today (October 23, 2020) on the special occasion of Rebel Star's 41st birthday. In the motion poster unveiled, a few epic love stories can be seen unfolding, that concludes with the breathtaking appearance of the duo.

Pooja Hegde as Prerana can be seen feeling the fresh air outside the door of a steam engine train with open arms, while Prabhas as Vikramaditya looks on with immense love in his eyes for his ladylove. Well, we are sure fans and followers of the two talented actors are head over heels in love with the new motion poster. Let us tell you that the music for the motion poster is composed by Justin Prabhakaran, which is doing complete justice to the theme of the highly awaited film, and we can't wait to hear more of his work through Radhe Shyam in the days to come.

Check Out The Motion Poster Here!

Earlier this week, the makers had unveiled the first look poster of Prabhas, in which the actor as Vikramaditya looked classy with a few vintage cars parked near him.

On a related note, the makers recently resumed shooting of the film with a cast including Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and Kunaal Roy Kapur in Italy after a 6-month-break owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the romantic-thriller will also feature an ensemble cast including Bhagyashree, Jagapati Babu, Satyaraj, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Bheena Benarji, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Shasha Chettri. Radhe Shyam is backed by Vamsi, Pramod and Praseedha under UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies. Actor UV Krishnam Raju is the presenter of the film, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

