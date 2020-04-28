Before Working With SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu To Do A Film With THIS Director!

Like most celebrities in Tollywood, Mahesh Babu is currently enjoying his family time amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. However, the 44-year-old actor will get super busy once the situation becomes normal, and he resumes working. Not only Mahesh has Parasuram's directorial venture on his plate, but he is also set to team up with SS Rajamouli. In fact, Mahesh will join hands with one more director post lockdown. Wondering who? Read on to know.

Well, as soon as the lockdown gets lifted, Mahesh will start working on Parasuram's movie. We hear that the handsome hero has asked the filmmaker to script a mature love story for him. Anyway, after that, Namrata Shirodkar's hubby dearest won't immediately collaborate with Rajamouli. Instead, Mahesh will do a film under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas. Yes, you read that right.

According to Tollywood.net, Rajamouli will take a long break after wrapping up his magnum opus, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. By then, Mahesh is expected to have completed Parasuram's untitled project as well. Since the Telugu Superstar will have ample time on his hands, he has apparently decided to do a film before joining the sets of Rajamouli's directorial venture. And if the latest grapevine is true, then Trivikram Srinivas is the one, who would be working with Mahesh.

Also, the Baahubali director is known for taking his own sweet time to complete his films. So once Mahesh dives into his project, he won't be able to work on anything else. Hence, the Sarileru Neekevvaru hero wants to do two films before starting the shoot of Rajamouli's commercial thriller.

Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli Project's Bitter Reality! Will The Director Take Forever To Release The Movie?