Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Announces His First Bollywood Film; Says ‘It’s A Perfect Script’

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas On His Bollywood Debut

In a statement, 27-year-old Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas shared his thoughts about the project. He said, "This is a perfect project for my big debut in Bollywood. It's a great opportunity to collaborate with Dr Gada and Pen Studios, and to be reunited with my first ever director VV Vinayak sir. Although, taking on a role that Prabhas did is a huge responsibility, but I am glad I did, as it's a perfect script."

Speciality Of VV Vinayak

VV Vinayak is known as one of the finest directors in the Telugu film industry. Chatrapathi remake will also mark the Bollywood debut of the filmmaker. For the unversed, VV Vinayak is very successful in handling remakes. Notably, his Khaidi No. 150 was the successful comeback film of Chiranjeevi.

About Chatrapathi

The SS Rajamouli's directorial venture Chatrapathi (2005) stars Prabhas and Shriya Saran in key roles. The film is a story of a young man Shivaji who gets separated from his mother in his childhood. He grows up with an aim to find his family. It had got huge appreciation from the masses as well as the critics.

Future Projects Of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

The actor will next be seen in Alludu Adhurs, which is being helmed by Santhosh Srinivas Rowthu. The film also stars Nabha Natesh and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. The film is expected to release in the first half of 2021.