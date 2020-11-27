Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas To Make Bollywood Debut Soon; Official Announcement Is On The Way!

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, the talented young actor is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. As per the latest reports, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is all set to announce his Bollywood debut officially through his social media pages, today. The sources suggest that the actor is planning to officially announce his Bollywood debut at 9.09 AM, today.

If the reports are to be true, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is making his Bollywood debut with the remake of Chatrapati, the Prabhas starring action drama released in 2005. Chatrapati, which still remains one of the most-loved films in Prabhas's acting career, marked the pan-Indian star's first collaboration with the Baahubali director, SS Rajamouli.

Reportedly, all the details regarding the cast and crew of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas's Bollywood debut, especially the name of the director, production banner, will be revealed along with the announcement. The actor is also expected to reveal the official title poster of his maiden Bollywood venture, today.

However, the sources suggest that the project has been planned as a Hindi-Telugu bilingual. Since Chatrapati is a familiar film for the Telugu cinema audiences, the creative team is said to be planning to make a few changes in the story, so that it appeals to both the Bollywood and Tollywood audiences. The project is expected to go on floors by the first quarter of next year after Sai Sreenivas completes his current commitments.

Coming to Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas's acting career, the young actor was last seen in the psychological-crime thriller Rakshasudu, which was the official remake of the highly acclaimed Tamil flick Ratsasan. He will be next seen in the upcoming project Alludu Adhurs, which is directed by Santhosh Srinivas.

