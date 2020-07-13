Bhagyashree To Play Mahesh Babu’s Mother In Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

Bhagyashree is currently on cloud nine with the immense love the people have been showering on Prabhas 20, now known as Radhe Shyam. The actress, who is reportedly essaying the role of Prabhas' mother in the movie is more than excited to resume shoot once the lockdown ends. Well now, we have a big update to share which has something to do with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Yes, you read that right!

As per reports, the beautiful actress will essay the role of the Superstar's mother in the movie. It is said that director Parasuram has approached the actress to portray the key role in the highly-anticipated film. However, an official confirmation has not been made by the makers or the actress about her inclusion. For the uninitiated, Bhagyashree is also a part of Kangana Ranaut's trilingual (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) movie Thalaivi.

Talking about Sarkaru Vaari Paata, recently, Keerthy Suresh confirmed her inclusion in the action-thriller. A lot of actresses were rumoured to be a part of the movie like Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde and Dabangg 3 actress Saiee Manjrekar.

Touted to be a political drama, the movie is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment. The Mahesh Babu-starrer will focus on bank frauds and will reportedly start rolling soon. Going by several reports, Kicha Sudeep will essay the antagonist in the movie. Talking about the thriller during a recent live chat session on Instagram, Mahesh revealed that the movie would be a complete entertainer with a hard-hitting message.

The title of #SSMB27 was announced recently, coinciding with Mahesh's father and yesteryear superstar Krishna Ghattamaneni's birthday on May 31.

Keerthy Suresh Confirms Starring Opposite Mahesh Babu In Sarkaru Vaari Paata!

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Beats Vakeel Saab To Becomes The Most Re-Tweeted Pre Look Poster