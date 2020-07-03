Bhanumathi And Ramakrishna Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

Naveen Chandra and Salony Luthra-starrer Bhanumathi And Ramakrishna has been leaked on the infamous piracy site Tamilrockers, on the day of its release. Directed by Srikanth Nagothi, Bhanumathi And Ramakrishna is available in HD print for free download on Tamilrockers.

Well, Bhanumathi And Ramakrishna has already got positive reviews from critics as most of them termed it as a 'perfect watch' on OTT. The movie has been released on the streaming platform, Aha on July 3. Notably, the film was in the news when veteran actress Bhanumathi's son filed a complaint against the makers in Madras High Court for using her name without his consent. For those who don't know, Bhanumathi And Ramakrishna was earlier titled as Bhanumathi Ramakrishna.

Hence, actress Bhanumathi's son took an action due to the title of the film, but the makers clarified that the film has nothing to do with the yesteryear actress' life. However, the court ordered the makers to make a slight change in the title. Director Srikanth Nagothi agreed to court's order and changed the title to Bhanumathi And Ramakrishna.

