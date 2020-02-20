Bheeshma Day 1 Collection: Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Creates Magic At The Box Office

Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Telugu romantic-comedy Bheeshma finally released on February 21, 2020, i.e Mahashivratri. Directed by Venky Kudumala, Bheeshma has had a solid buzz amongst the masses before its release and as expected, the film created magic at the box office.

Also starring Hebah Patel in a key role, Bheeshma has managed to collect Rs 5.61 crores worldwide. As per the early buzz, Nithiin starrer minted Rs 4.51 crores in Telugu speaking states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Apart from that, the film is expected to collect Rs 50 lakhs in Karnataka and the rest of India while Rs 60 lakhs in the overseas market. If word of mouth is positive, the numbers may increase on Saturday and Sunday.

Here are the details of Bheeshma collection

AP/TG Share: 4.51 crores

KA & ROI : 0.50 lakhs

Overseas: 0.60 lakhs

Worldwide share: 5.61 crores

Coming back to Bheeshma, the film has been produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.