      Bheeshma Day 1 Collection: Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Creates Magic At The Box Office

      By
      |

      Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Telugu romantic-comedy Bheeshma finally released on February 21, 2020, i.e Mahashivratri. Directed by Venky Kudumala, Bheeshma has had a solid buzz amongst the masses before its release and as expected, the film created magic at the box office.

      Also starring Hebah Patel in a key role, Bheeshma has managed to collect Rs 6.4 crores worldwide. As Nithiin starrer has minted Rs 6 crores in Telugu speaking states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

      Bheeshma poster

      Apart from that, the film earned Rs 40 lakhs in the overseas market. If word of mouth is positive, the numbers may increase on Saturday and Sunday.

      Here are the details of Bheeshma collection

      AP/TG Share: 6 crores

      Overseas: 40 lakhs

      Worldwide share: 6.4 crores

      Coming back to Bheeshma, the film has been produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

