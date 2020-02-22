Bheeshma Day 2 Collection: Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Earns Decent Numbers At The Box Office

Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Telugu romantic-comedy Bheeshma is winning hearts at the box-office. After experiencing a solid buzz amongst the masses, Venky Kudumala's directorial venture did a good business at the box office.

Also starring Hebah Patel, Bheeshma earned Rs 6.4 crores worldwide on its opening day. And now, the day 2 collection buzz is out and as expected, the Nithiin starrer witnessed growth at the box office.

According to the early buzz, Bheeshma is expected to collect Rs 3 crores on day 2 in Telugu speaking states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film has reportedly collected Rs 3.5 crores worldwide.

Here are the details of Bheeshma collection

AP/TS - 3 crores

WW - 3.5 crores

Overall 2 days

AP/TS - 8.5 crores

WW - 9 crores

Coming back to Bheeshma, the film has been produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. It was released on 21st February 2020.