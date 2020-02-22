    For Quick Alerts
      Bheeshma Day 2 Collection: Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Earns Decent Numbers At The Box Office

      Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Telugu romantic-comedy Bheeshma is winning hearts at the box-office. After experiencing a solid buzz amongst the masses, Venky Kudumala's directorial venture did a good business at the box office.

      Also starring Hebah Patel, Bheeshma earned Rs 6.4 crores worldwide on its opening day. And now, the day 2 collection buzz is out and as expected, the Nithiin starrer witnessed growth at the box office.

      According to the early buzz, Bheeshma is expected to collect Rs 3 crores on day 2 in Telugu speaking states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film has reportedly collected Rs 3.5 crores worldwide.

      Bheeshma

      Here are the details of Bheeshma collection

      AP/TS - 3 crores

      WW - 3.5 crores

      Overall 2 days

      AP/TS - 8.5 crores

      WW - 9 crores

      Also Read : Bheeshma Day 1 Collection: Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Creates Magic At The Box Office

      Coming back to Bheeshma, the film has been produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. It was released on 21st February 2020.

      Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 6:15 [IST]
