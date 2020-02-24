    For Quick Alerts
      Bheeshma Day 4 Box Office Collections: Nithiin’s Movie To Break Even This Week!

      Nithiin-Rashmika Mandanna starring Bheeshma has already set the box office on fire and is turning out to be one of the blockbuster hits of the Telugu film industry. The movie has surely attracted huge audience to turn up at the theatres. As per day 4 reports, the entertainer has collected Rs 2 crore from Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana State region and Rs 2.5 crore worldwide. Looking at the overall collection, it has acquired a total of Rs 16.71 crore from Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana Region and Rs 21.13 crore worldwide.

      Here are the details of the Bheeshma collections

      On Day 4:

      AP/TS: 2 Cr

      WW: 2.5 Cr

      Total 4 Days:

      AP/TS: 16.71 Cr

      WW: 21.13 Cr

      Bheeshma

      The movie had made a decent opening collection of Rs 6.4 crore on its release day eventually becoming the biggest opener in the career of Nithiin.

      On a related note, Bheeshma revolves around a youngster who is in a desperate search for his lady love. The movie features Jisshu Sengupta, Anant Nag, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Sampath Raj, Raghu Babu, Brahmaji, Naresh, Hebah Patel in pivotal roles.

      Directed by Venky Kudumula, the rom-com has been produced by Suryadevara Nagavamsi under Sithara Entertainments. The music composition for the film has been handled by Mahati Swara Sagar.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 6:30 [IST]
