Bheeshma Day 5 Box Office Collections: Nithiin’s Movie Reaches Break-Even Mark in Just 5 Days!

The Nithiin-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma has raked in a total of Rs 23.73 crore worldwide to become a blockbuster. The movie has garnered positive responses from the audience calling it a flick with Nithiin's superb comedy timing. As per day 5 reports, Bheeshma has garnered Rs 1.5 crore in Andhra Pradesh Telangana region while Rs 2 crore worldwide. Looking at the total business, the movie has so far acquired Rs 18.02 crore from Andhra Pradesh / Telangana region.

On Day 5:

AP/TS: 1.5 Cr

WW: 2 Cr

Total 5 Days:

AP/TS: 18.02 Cr

WW: 23.73 Cr

Pawan Kalyan and Stylish Star Allu Arjun had congratulated Nithiin and the whole team over the movies' success.

Double Congratulations @actor_nithiin . Now the wedding celebrations will happen with double josh. Best thing happened at the best time . Really happy for you . I Congratulate the entire Cast & Crew of #Bheeshma . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 24, 2020

Coming back to Bheeshma, it features Jisshu Sengupta, Anant Nag, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Sampath Raj, Raghu Babu, Brahmaji, Naresh, Hebah Patel in important roles. The movie, directed by Venky Kudumula, the rom-com revolves around a youngster in a desperate search for his lady love.

Bheeshma, released on 21st February 2020 has been bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. The music composition for the film has been handled by Swara Sagar Mahati whereas, the camera is cranked by Sai Sriram.

