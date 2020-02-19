    For Quick Alerts
      Bheeshma Pre-Release Business; Nithiin Fails To Break His Previous Record

      The much-awaited rom-com Bheeshma is all set to hit the theaters on February 21st. As per buzz the Nithiin- Rashmika Mandanna starrer has crossed 22.7 Cr in terms of its worldwide pre-release business. The theatrical rights of the film have been sold for the AP/TS regions for 18.4 Cr. The movie has bagged 1.9 Cr from Rest of India region and 2.4 Cr from the overseas region respectively.

      Have a look at the complete split-up of area wise pre-release business here

      AREA - Pre Business

      Nizam - 6.8 Cr

      Ceded - 3.05 Cr

      UA - 1.85 Cr

      Guntur - 1.75 Cr

      East - 1.55 Cr

      West - 1.2 Cr

      Krishna - 1.45 Cr

      Nellore - 0.75 Cr

      AP/TS - 18.4 Cr

      ROI - 1.9 Cr

      Overseas - 2.4 Cr

      Worldwide - 22.7 Cr

      Bheeshma

      The makers of the film had dropped the movie's theatrical trailer yesterday and indeed, it has been successful to entertain the audience as the views crossed 4.9 Million plus. Bheeshma has been directed by Venky Kudumula and bankrolled under Suryadevara Naga Vamsi. The film revolves around a youngster desperate to find his lady love and is later seen fighting the antagonist essayed by Jisshu Sengupta leaving a social message regarding organic farming. On a recent event

      Bheeshma will have Anant Nag, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Rajiv Kanakala in supporting roles. Interestingly Anant nag, known for his Kannada films will make a come back in Telugu Film Industry with Bheeshma.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 18:17 [IST]
