Bheeshma In Trouble: Using Mahabharat Character In Lover Boy Movie Is Insult, Say Political Leaders

Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma is all set to release on February 21, 2020, on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Ever since the film announced, fans are very excited to see this romantic-comedy in theatres. However, Bheeshma's release might get into trouble.

Well, as per the latest report, BJP Dharmik Cell convener Tumuluri Sri Krishna Chaitanya, principal secretary Rathakaram Ramu and others demanded a change of title of Bheeshma from the makers. Objecting to the title 'Bheeshma', they alleged that using the name of a great warrior like Bheeshma Pitamah from Mahabharat for the film's title will hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

The leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party have also demanded the producers of Bheeshma to immediately change the title ahead of its release. The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders told Tollywood.net, "Bheeshma in Mahabharat was a bachelor. Using the name of Bheeshma for a lover boy movie is an insult. This hurts the sentiments of Hindus."

The report also claims that the leaders have given a strong warning to the makers of Bheeshma that if the makers don't change the title, they will stop the screening of the film and will approach the court against makers. However, the makers of Bheeshma have not yet responded.

Meanwhile, Bheeshma also stars Hebah Patel in a pivotal role. Helmed by Venky Kudumula, the Nithiin starrer is produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.