Bheeshma Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Nithiin-Rashmika Starrer!

Bheeshma is the romantic comedy that features Nithiin in the lead role. Rashmika Mandanna, the popular actress appears as the female lead in the movie, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with Nithiin. Bheeshma, which is directed by Venky Kudumula, has finally hit the theatres across the globe today.

Nithiin appears as the titular character Bheeshma Prasad, a young man who is eagerly searching for a perfect life partner in the movie, which features Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest. Interestingly, the movie will also mark the comeback of Malgudi Days fame Anant Nag into the Telugu film industry, after a long gap.

Read the Twitter review of Bheeshma here...

Parota @THEPAROTA · #Bheeshma : @actor_nithiin is seen in an energetic role & His comedy timing is excellent. @vennelakishore 's episodes are hilarious. Good First Half, Engaging Second Half. Overall, a good watch during the festival weekend. TOLLYWOOD NEWS @tollywood_talk #Bheeshma Review - An organic entertainer @actor_nithiin and @iamRashmika impress in a timepass entertainer. @vennelakishore excels with his comedy timing Songs could have been better. Another good movie from Sitara @vamsi84 CineManiac @sreekar08 #Bheeshma Decent 1st hf Good 2nd hf... Heroism baga chupinchadu...Liked the story...Comedy was good here and there...BGM was nice... Nitin did good job...Overall bagundi time pass aipoddhi Vamsi Tarak bhakthudu @VamsiCh82471174 Nithin's performance , raashmika good Role wise , Venky taking , Kishore Anna comedy major Highlights 🔥🔥👍🤝 #Bheeshma venkyreviews @venkyreviews #Bheeshma Overall Hit to Super Hit Range! One of the best commercial made movies in recent times! Comedy is awesome throughout the film! Career best performance for Nithiin!

Also Read:

Bheeshma In Trouble: Using Mahabharat Character In Lover Boy Movie Is Insult, Say Political Leaders