    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bheeshma Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Nithiin-Rashmika Starrer!

      By
      |

      Bheeshma is the romantic comedy that features Nithiin in the lead role. Rashmika Mandanna, the popular actress appears as the female lead in the movie, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with Nithiin. Bheeshma, which is directed by Venky Kudumula, has finally hit the theatres across the globe today.

      Nithiin appears as the titular character Bheeshma Prasad, a young man who is eagerly searching for a perfect life partner in the movie, which features Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest. Interestingly, the movie will also mark the comeback of Malgudi Days fame Anant Nag into the Telugu film industry, after a long gap.

      Read the Twitter review of Bheeshma here...

      Parota @THEPAROTA ·

      Parota @THEPAROTA ·

      #Bheeshma :

      @actor_nithiin

      is seen in an energetic role & His comedy timing is excellent.

      @vennelakishore

      's episodes are hilarious.

      Good First Half, Engaging Second Half.

      Overall, a good watch during the festival weekend.

      TOLLYWOOD NEWS @tollywood_talk

      TOLLYWOOD NEWS @tollywood_talk

      #Bheeshma Review - An organic entertainer

      @actor_nithiin

      and

      @iamRashmika

      impress in a timepass entertainer.

      @vennelakishore

      excels with his comedy timing

      Songs could have been better. Another good movie from Sitara

      @vamsi84

      CineManiac @sreekar08

      CineManiac @sreekar08

      #Bheeshma

      Decent 1st hf Good 2nd hf... Heroism baga chupinchadu...Liked the story...Comedy was good here and there...BGM was nice... Nitin did good job...Overall bagundi time pass aipoddhi

      Vamsi Tarak bhakthudu @VamsiCh82471174

      Vamsi Tarak bhakthudu @VamsiCh82471174

      Nithin's performance , raashmika good Role wise , Venky taking , Kishore Anna comedy major Highlights 🔥🔥👍🤝 #Bheeshma

      venkyreviews @venkyreviews

      venkyreviews @venkyreviews

      #Bheeshma Overall Hit to Super Hit Range!

      One of the best commercial made movies in recent times!

      Comedy is awesome throughout the film!

      Career best performance for Nithiin!

      Also Read:

      Bheeshma In Trouble: Using Mahabharat Character In Lover Boy Movie Is Insult, Say Political Leaders

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X