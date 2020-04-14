    For Quick Alerts
      Big Revelation: Samantha Akkineni Doesn’t Cook For Family, Confirms Mother-In-Law Amala Akkineni

      A few days ago, pictures of Samantha Akkineni and her husband Naga Chaitanya enjoying delicious food during Novel Coronavirus lockdown had gone viral on social media. The pictures were hinting that Samantha is an amazing cook as those dishes looked extremely beautiful and delicious. However, here's a big revelation about Samantha Akkineni's cooking skills.

      Recently, in an interview with a leading portal, Samantha Akkineni's mother-in-law, Amala Akkineni revealed that she doesn't cook for family. When asked about whether Samantha cooks for the family members, Amala said, "No." The Shiva actress confirmed that her husband Nagarjuna Akkineni is a good cook. "When our Akkineni family has a good cook in King Nagarjuna, why do we need to hire someone to do it?," she said.

      Well, it's indeed a surprising piece of news for all Sam fans. Interestingly, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's love story is nothing short of a fairy tale. They fell in love on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave. Before the wedding, Samantha had said, "I fell in love with Naga Chaitanya the moment I met him on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave, and we have been there for each other ever since."

      Coming back to Amala Akkineni, after marrying Nagarjuna, she stopped acting in films. But, she has been taking up small roles every now and then, and was last seen in Irrfan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar-starrer Bollywood film, Karwaan.

      On a related note, Samantha Akkineni will next be seen in Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara-starrer, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan. Samantha is also making her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee-starrer web series, The Family Man 2. She will reportedly be playing the role of a terrorist in it.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 13:15 [IST]
