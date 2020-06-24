Bigg Boss 2 Telugu Fame Nandini Rai On Fighting Depression: I Wanted To Jump From My Terrace

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has left the entire Entertainment industry in a deep shock. The actor's sudden demise gave a blow to the dyingdebate on nepotism in Bollywood. The Kai Po Che! actor was reportedly fighting depression for six months apparently because he was sidelined by Bollywood biggies.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many celebrities started speaking about mental health and shared their experiences of surviving depression. Recently, Bigg Boss 2 Telugu's ex-contestant Nandini Rai opened up about being depressed a few years ago. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Nandini revealed that lack of offers and failure to get recognition were the primary reasons behind her feeling of dejection.

She said, "I had a promising start to my career, with three big films initially in 2012, but some of the projects were shelved and a few did not work out." Nandini also revealed that she slipped into depression when her film with Sudheer Babu, Mosagallaku Mosagadu (2015) failed to do good at the box office. She had also got suicidal thoughts.

While recalling the incident, Nandini Rai said, "Believe me, I got suicidal thoughts; I wanted to jump from my terrace or cut my wrists. I spent several sleepless nights thinking about my life, my career and other personal issues. I was all over the place and literally clueless." "I spoke to a psychiatrist and had several counselling sessions. I decided to fight my way back and be a winner. I wanted to be a better human being," the actress added.

Nandini Rai admitted that she didn't understand why she was not recognised. She said, "A few films were offered to me but they went back on the offers, and that's when I felt a lot of pressure. I realised that nothing was going my way and started doubting myself and eventually went into depression."

Also Read : Rahul Sipligunj & Nandini Rai Feel Embarrassed After Watching Their Kissing Video

Revealing about how she came out of depression, Nandini Rai said, "I started getting more pets at home and spending time with them." "I started investing in the share market and started to learn more about it. I started speaking to my parents a lot more and took up kickboxing as a hobby. It was also then that I got into Bigg Boss (2018)," she added.

Nandini Rai currently has two films in her kitty, one in Tamil and another in Malayalam.