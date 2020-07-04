Bigg Boss 3 Telugu Fame Ravi Krishna Tests Positive For COVID-19

Popular TV actor and former contestant of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu Ravi Krishna has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Notably, Ravi Krishna had participated in a shoot along with Navya Swamy, who already tested positive for Coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. He has become fourth popular Telugu TV actor after Prabhakar, Hari Krishna and Navya Swamy, to have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, Ravi Krishna shared a note which read, "I've already isolated myself since 3 days, but with all your blessings & God's grace I'm doing fine & have no symptoms. I don't want to worry about from where I picked it up. All that I want to say is whoever were in contact with me off late to please isolate yourself or get tested & act accordingly. And I also request few of you not to stigmatize & discriminate people with virus. Please let me stay in good mental health, away from negativity & heal faster."

In the post, Ravi Krishna didn't blame Navya Swamy and urged people not to do discriminate against COVID-19 patients. Ravi Krishna doesn't have any symptoms and has isolated himself since the last three days. Well, after the fourth case, makers from Telugu TV industry must be worried and confused if they should continue the work or not.

Ravi Krishna was seen in Bigg Boss 3 Telugu and had spent 70 days in the house. He is currently working with Navya Swamy in Aame Katha daily soap.

