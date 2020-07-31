Bigg Boss Telugu 2 Fame Nandini Rai To Feature In Teja’s Bold Web Series?

Actress and former Bigg Boss Telugu 2 contestant Nandini Rai is likely to feature in Teja's upcoming bold web series. The report published in a leading portal suggests that Nandini Rai is playing the female lead in the series. After learning about this, her fans are quite excited to see her in a bold avatar.

Talking about Teja's new bold web series, the director is targeting youth and has kept some sensual yet controversial sequences in it. Teja is said to have shot an episode already and the remaining portion of the web series will be wrapped up soon.

Due to lockdown, many filmmakers are taking interest in OTT projects. The trend is now slowly getting popular in Tollywood as well. Currently, many directors are working on scripts that are suitable to be made into a web series and Teja is one of them.

Teja is known for his daring attitude. However, the director becomes cautious when it comes to representing his ideas through films on the silver screen. But now, the director has got a solid medium in the form of OTT platform, where he can explore his ideas openly. It is heard that his web series with Nandini Rai is based on a fierce subject. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to come.

Coming back to Nandini Rai, the actress was recently in the news for sharing her depression story post-Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death. Nandini had revealed that she was in depression a few years ago. The actress shared that lack of offers and failure to get recognition were the primary reasons behind her feeling of dejection. Shockingly, the actress had also got suicidal thoughts at one point. But after consulting a psychiatrist, Nandini won her battle against depression.

